Latham & Watkins filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education Friday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit seeks materials regarding the Department’s change in position on the definition of third-party servicers and regarding the drafting of the 2023 'Dear Colleague Letter,' which provided guidance on the roles and responsibilities of 'third-party servicers.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00878, Latham & Watkins LLP v. U.S. Department Of Education.

March 31, 2023, 11:26 AM

