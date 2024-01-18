Latest Norton Rose Fulbright Departure Sees Fintech Practice...

News From Law.com

The leader of Norton Rose Fulbright's U.S. fintech practice this week relocated to Steptoe & Johnson, the latest in a string of exits by leaders from the former firm. On his new platform, partner Stephen Aschettino said he seeks to capture the growing wave of demand from global financial servicers for regulatory help in developing digital payment products. Aschettino's move to Steptoe comes after Norton Rose Fulbright saw a series of departures from its C-level leadership team in the wake of the sudden departure of CEO Gerry Pecht in September. In the last few months, the firm lost co-head of information governance, privacy and cybersecurity Ffion Flockhart, COO and CFO Robert Otty, CIO Ann-Michele Bowlin and head of risk advisory and chief talent officer Jane Caskey.

January 18, 2024, 2:34 PM

