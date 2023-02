News From Law.com

New York's successor ethics watchdog announced new roles for five attorneys who are holdovers from its previous iteration. The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government appointed Keith C. St. John to general counsel; Kavita K. Bhatt to deputy general counsel; Carol Quinn to director of lobbying; Michael Sande to director of ethics; and Megan E. Mutolo to deputy director of lobbying.

New York

February 22, 2023, 4:12 PM