White and Williams filed a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of FTE Networks Inc. and other plaintiffs. The suit names EOM Advance LLC, Yes Capital Group LLC and Berel Weinberger. The court action accuses Weinberger of running merchant cash advance companies to collect upon unlawful debts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08568, Lateral Recovery LLC et al v. Yes Capital Group, LLC et al.

October 08, 2022, 2:00 PM