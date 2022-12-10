New Suit - Contract

Lateral Recovery, Benchmark Builders and other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Trenen Capital, Eliyahu Sanderson and Elliot Sanderson on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by White & Williams, accuses the defendants of operating a usurious lending scheme under the guise of a future receipts agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10429, Lateral Recovery LLC et al. v. Trenen Capital Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 10, 2022, 10:38 AM