New Suit

White and Williams filed a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Benchmark Builders Inc., FTE Networks Inc. and other plaintiffs. The complaint, for disputed claims arising from a merchant cash advance agreement, pursues claims against Yosef Brezel and Second Chance Funding LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10032, Lateral Recovery LLC et al v. Second Chance Funding LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 26, 2022, 9:36 AM