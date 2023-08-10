Lateral Partner Moves Surge in Chicago, With Strong Momentum...

News From Law.com

Big Law has rapidly added lateral partners in Chicago this year, as demand rises and lateral activity is poised to accelerate across the industry, according to some recruiters and analysts. Through the first two quarters of 2023, overall partner moves are down from where they were last year at this time, according to reports. But the numbers are still up relative to the long-term average, and partner laterals in The Windy City, in particular, have surged 83% relative to the last six years, according to intelligence firm Decipher.

Legal Services

August 10, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /