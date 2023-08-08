Lateral Partner Moves in Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville In...

News From Law.com

Several Southeastern cities, including Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville, have seen growing lateral partner moves this year, amid an overall increase in legal industry activity in the region. More partners made lateral moves to law firms in Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville in this year's second quarter compared with moves in the first quarter, according to newly released data from Decipher Investigative Intelligence. All three cities also saw many more lateral moves this year than the yearly average since 2017.

