Lateral Partner Hiring Strong in Atlanta, but a Slowdown Is ...

Lateral partner hiring has remained strong in Atlanta in the past couple of years. But some recruiters believe a slowdown may be on the horizon, and law firm leaders aren't seeing as much lateral activity now compared with earlier this year. According to a recent report from Decipher, Atlanta has been a national leader in partner moves for the first three quarters of 2022, leading all major markets, with an increase of 69% in 2022 from the five-year mean.

November 17, 2022, 11:13 AM