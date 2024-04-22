Lateral Partner and Counsel Hiring in DC Was Down in First 3...

News From Law.com

The Washington, D.C., market saw a slowdown in lateral partner and counsel hiring in the first quarter of the year. Lateral partner and counsel hiring in D.C. was down about 10% in the first three months of 2024 compared with the same period of 2023, according to legal recruiting firm McCormick Group, using Firm Prospects data. Overall, there were 189 lateral partner and counsel moves in D.C. in the first three months of this year, compared with 210 moves last year.

