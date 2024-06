News From Law.com International

Demand for advice on tax matters and M&A continue to drive hires in Latin America, as firms prepare for more deals. Demarest Advogados has recruited yet another tax partner to assist with a burgeoning workload after the reform of Brazil's notoriously complex tax system, while Clyde & Co also added tax muscle in Chile. DLA Piper, meanwhile, hired an M&A counsel from Jones Day to assist in its recently inaugurated São Paulo office.

June 26, 2024, 11:17 AM