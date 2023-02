News From Law.com

Whether or not Caremark claims against Meta move forward could give guidance on how much antitrust regulations overlap with Delaware's corporation law. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster heard argument on Meta's motion to dismiss a case filed in 2021 by a pension fund. The complaint alleges Meta's management led the company to a series of legal battles by using data to seek out and acquire competitor companies and inflating video advertising metrics.

February 14, 2023, 4:48 PM