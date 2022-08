Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against HVAC contractor Griffith Energy Services Inc. and Griffith-Allied Trucking LLC to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over alleged discrimination based on age and disability, was filed by Blick Law on behalf of Richard Lastella. The case is 3:22-cv-05108, Lastella v. Griffith-Allied Trucking LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 19, 2022, 11:47 AM