New Suit - Product Liability

Sunbeam Products, a subsidiary of Newell Brands, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The action was filed by Johnson Becker on behalf of Antonio Lassiter Jr., who was allegedly injured by an exploding pressure cooker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-81587, Lassiter v. Sunbeam Products Inc.