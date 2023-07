Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Schumann Rosenberg & Arevalo on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Marriott International and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Javid Trial Firm on behalf of Arturo Lassiter. The case is 2:23-cv-05991, Lassiter v. Hostess Wlax, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 25, 2023, 4:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Arturo Lassiter

defendants

Marriot International, Inc.

Hostess (Wlax) Trc, LLC

Hostess Wlax, LLC

Lone Star Global Acquistions, LLC

Westin Operator, LLC

defendant counsels

Schumann Rosenberg And Arevalo LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims