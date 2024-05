News From Law.com

A Lassen County judge was removed from office Thursday after the state's judicial watchdog agency concluded that his years of hostility and vindictiveness toward lawyers and court staff made him unfit to serve on the bench. The Commission on Judicial Performance found Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery culpable of 23 instances of willful misconduct and 36 instances of prejudicial misconduct.

