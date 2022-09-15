Lassen County Judge Accused of Retaliating Against Court Emp...

News From Law.com

A rural Northern California judge could be removed from the bench after California's judicial watchdog agency accused him of 21 counts of wrongdoing, including discouraging court employees from cooperating with an investigation into his actions. The Commission on Judicial Performance on Thursday launched formal proceedings against Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery. It's the first public step in a process that could lead to the judge's admonishment, censure or ouster.

California

September 15, 2022, 6:57 PM