Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Apollo Global Management for $5.2 billion. The suit, filed by Longman Law on behalf of Thomas A. Laskaris, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05461, Laskaris v. Arconic Corp. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 27, 2023, 4:48 PM