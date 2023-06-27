New Suit - Securities

Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Apollo Global Management for $5.2 billion. The suit, filed by Longman Law on behalf of Thomas A. Laskaris, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05461, Laskaris v. Arconic Corp. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 27, 2023, 4:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas A. Laskaris

Plaintiffs

Longman Law, P. C.

defendants

Arconic Corporation

Carol S. Eicher

Christopher L. Ayers

E. Stanley O'Neal

Ellis A. Jones

Elmer L. Doty

Frederick A. Henderson

Jacques Croisetiere

Jeffrey Stafeil

Margaret S. Billson

Timothy D. Myers

William F. Austen

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims