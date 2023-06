New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

T-Mobile U.S. was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan and Mandelbaum Barrett P.C. on behalf of plaintiffs who contend that cybercriminals obtained their data for the purpose of engaging in identity theft and other forms of fraud. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00393, Lashin v. T-Mobile US.

Telecommunications

June 08, 2023, 8:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Waleed Lashin

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

T-Mobile US,

nature of claim: 890/