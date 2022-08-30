New Suit - Patent

Fenwick & West filed a patent and trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Lashify Inc. The complaint, naming Christopher Simonian, Sima Mosbacher and Urban Dollz LLC, accuses the defendants of selling artificial eyelash extension systems that are confusingly similar to the plaintiff's eyelash extension kit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06148, Lashify, Inc. v. Urban Dollz LLC d/b/a Urban Doll et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 30, 2022, 11:43 AM