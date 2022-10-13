Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Baker Botts have stepped in as defense counsel to Sima Mosbacher, Christopher Simonian and Urban Dollz LLC in a pending patent and trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 29 in California Central District Court by Fenwick & West on behalf of Lashify Inc., accuses the defendants of selling artificial eyelash extension systems that are confusingly similar to the plaintiff's eyelash extension kit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:22-cv-06148, Lashify, Inc. v. Urban Dollz LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 13, 2022, 7:55 AM