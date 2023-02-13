New Suit - Trademark

Foley & Lardner filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court on behalf of eyelash extensions seller Lash Bomb. The suit takes aim at Beautiful Brows and other defendants for selling products with names that are alleged to be confusingly similar or identical to the plaintiff's mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00110, Lash Bomb, L.L.C. v. Beautiful Brows and Lashes Distribution, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 13, 2023, 7:36 PM