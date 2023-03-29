New Suit - Patent

Boeing was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear and Sughrue Mion PLLC on behalf of Laser Spallation Technologies, asserts a single patent related to a device used for generating a tensile force between a substrate and a coating. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02294, Laser Spallation Technologies, LLC v. The Boeing Company.

Aerospace & Defense

March 29, 2023, 6:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Laser Spallation Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear

defendants

The Boeing Company

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims