Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clark Hill on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Arch Insurance and Four Tribes Enterprises to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, concerning a payment dispute, was filed by McAlpine P.C. on behalf of LaSalle Construction Services. The case is 2:22-cv-11847, LaSalle Construction Services, Inc. v. Four Tribes Enterprises, LLC et al.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 1:32 PM