News From Law.com

Las Vegas Sands' global general counsel, Zac Hudson, saw his 2023 compensation rocket to $12.0 million, a nearly five-fold increase from the $2.6 million he earned a year earlier, thanks to a huge stock option grant he received in December as part of a contract extension that keeps him on board through 2029.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 01, 2024, 7:59 AM

nature of claim: /