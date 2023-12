News From Law.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has sweetened the pot for its global general counsel, betting a boost in compensation will keep him on board another three years, through 2029. In a securities filing this week, the Las Vegas-based operator of casinos, resorts and restaurants said Zachary Hudson will receive a bump in base salary and be eligible for a bigger potential annual cash bonus and restricted stock awards.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 15, 2023, 1:42 PM

