Counsel at Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman & Dicker on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allied World Insurance to Nevada District Court. The complaint, filed by Boyack, Orme & Anthony and Flynn Giudici PLLC on behalf of Alpine Hotel and other plaintiffs, seeks coverage involving underlying litigation alleging negligence in connection with a 2019 fire which damaged multiple properties. The case is 2:23-cv-00687, Las Vegas Dragon Hotel, LLC et al v. Allied World Insurance Company.
Insurance
May 02, 2023, 2:32 PM