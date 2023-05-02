Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman & Dicker on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allied World Insurance to Nevada District Court. The complaint, filed by Boyack, Orme & Anthony and Flynn Giudici PLLC on behalf of Alpine Hotel and other plaintiffs, seeks coverage involving underlying litigation alleging negligence in connection with a 2019 fire which damaged multiple properties. The case is 2:23-cv-00687, Las Vegas Dragon Hotel, LLC et al v. Allied World Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 02, 2023, 2:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Adolfo G Orozco

Cancun, LLC

Elite 1, LLC

Erika Ayala

Galeana, LLC

Las Vegas Dragon Hotel, LLC

Plaintiffs

Boyack Orme & Anthony

Maupin

defendants

Allied World Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute