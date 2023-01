Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Waste Management of Minnesota Inc. to Minnesota District Court. The suit, which arises from alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Ahlberg Law on behalf of Jeremy Larson. The case is 0:23-cv-00201, Larson v. Waste Management of Minnesota, Inc.

Business Services

January 26, 2023, 12:52 PM