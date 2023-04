Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Duane Morris on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cobra Flex Printers and Buckets of Ink to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective commercial printer, was filed by the Key Law Office on behalf of Kesa Larson. The case is 1:23-cv-00427, Larson v. Cobra Flex Printers LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 17, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Kesa Larson

defendants

Buckets of Ink, LLC

Cobra Flex Printers LLC

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract