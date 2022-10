Removed To Federal Court

Parks Bauer Sime Winkler & Walker removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance and Linda Samuels to Oregon District Court on Monday. The complaint, for damage claims related to wildfires, was filed by the Gatti Law Firm on behalf of Vickie Larson-Hills. The case is 3:22-cv-01487, Larson-Hills v. State Farm Fire And Casualty Company et al.