New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Honda Motor was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray and Greenstone Law, alleges that certain Honda CR-V vehicles are prone to 'catastrophic' engine failure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01238, Larson et al v. Jauken et al.

Automotive

July 05, 2023, 6:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract