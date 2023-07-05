New Suit - Consumer Class Action
Honda Motor was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray and Greenstone Law, alleges that certain Honda CR-V vehicles are prone to 'catastrophic' engine failure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01238, Larson et al v. Jauken et al.
Automotive
July 05, 2023, 6:45 PM
Plaintiffs
- Arika Kuhlmann
- Camine D' Amato
- Carol Allen
- Carol Hardifer
- Catherine Davis
- Charles Kadlubowski
- David Josephson
- George Werner
- Jameson Jauken
- Martha Velasquez
- Ric Heaton
- Stacy Reiser
- Sungwon Han
- Terri Larson
- Glancy Prongay & Murray
- Glancy Binkow & Goldberg LLP
defendants
- Honda Motor Company, Ltd
- American Honda Motor Company, Inc.
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract