Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Jackson National Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Jackson Financial, to Washington Western District Court. The suit, for a disputed claim under a long-term care policy, was filed by Cascade Law on behalf of Carol Larson. The case is 2:23-cv-00354, Larson et al v. Jackson National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 5:18 PM