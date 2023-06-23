Lawyers at McGuireWoods, Winston & Strawn and Perkins Coie on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Boeing to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Breit Biniazan and Littlepage Booth on behalf of several passengers and flight attendants who became ill on a flight from Maui to Seattle in Nov. 2022, forcing an emergency landing in Honolulu. According to the complaint, a defect in the plane's design allowed outside air contaminated by heated jet engine fuel and other pollutants to filter into the plane cabin, causing the plaintiffs to suffer from neurotoxin poisoning. The case is 1:23-cv-00813, Larson et al. v. Boeing Co.
Aerospace & Defense
June 23, 2023, 6:12 PM