Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods, Winston & Strawn and Perkins Coie on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Boeing to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Breit Biniazan and Littlepage Booth on behalf of several passengers and flight attendants who became ill on a flight from Maui to Seattle in Nov. 2022, forcing an emergency landing in Honolulu. According to the complaint, a defect in the plane's design allowed outside air contaminated by heated jet engine fuel and other pollutants to filter into the plane cabin, causing the plaintiffs to suffer from neurotoxin poisoning. The case is 1:23-cv-00813, Larson et al. v. Boeing Co.

Aerospace & Defense

June 23, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Aaron Larson, AK

Catherine Froese

Jacob Hodnik

Janice Abdalla

Lisa Kieswetter

Megan Long

Samuel Larson

Thomas Nigel

defendants

Boeing Company, The

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 315/for airplane product liability claims