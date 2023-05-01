Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against ANPAC Louisiana Insurance, an American National Insurance company, and AS&G Claims Administration to Texas Northern District Court on Monday. The suit, challenging the denial of homeowners' policy claims, was filed by attorney Clifford K. Nkeyasen on behalf of VCS Homes and Larsen Holdings LLC. The case is 7:23-cv-00044, Larsen Holdings, LLC et al v. ANPAC Louisiana Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
May 01, 2023, 1:00 PM