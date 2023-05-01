Removed To Federal Court

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against ANPAC Louisiana Insurance, an American National Insurance company, and AS&G Claims Administration to Texas Northern District Court on Monday. The suit, challenging the denial of homeowners' policy claims, was filed by attorney Clifford K. Nkeyasen on behalf of VCS Homes and Larsen Holdings LLC. The case is 7:23-cv-00044, Larsen Holdings, LLC et al v. ANPAC Louisiana Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Larsen Holdings, LLC

VC Saied Dba Vcs Homes

defendants

Anpac Louisiana Insurance Company

AS&G Claims Administration, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute