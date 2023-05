Who Got The Work

General Motors has tapped Jonathan M. Shugart of Erskine Law Group as defense counsel in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The suit was filed March 23 in California Southern District Court by McMillan Law Group on behalf of the purchasers of a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo, is 3:23-cv-00524, Larsen et al v. General Motors, LLC.

Automotive

May 08, 2023, 9:19 AM

Casey Larson

Lief Larsen

Mcmillan Law Group

General Motors, LLC

Erskine Law Group

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract