Who Got The Work

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Stephen P. Blake, Bo Bryan Jin, Chet A. Kronenberg and Alan C. Turner have stepped in to defend GDS Holdings Ltd. in a pending securities class action. The action, filed June 21 in California Central District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, contends that the China-based data center company misled investors regarding the certain changes in majority ownership of the company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt, is 2:23-cv-04900, Larry Bergmann v. GDS Holdings Limited et al.

Technology

August 07, 2023, 4:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Larry Bergmann

Plaintiffs

Rosen Law Firm PA

defendants

Daniel Newman

GDS Holdings Limited

William Wei Huang

defendant counsels

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws