Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against US Bank as indenture trustee for PHH Mortgage to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by the Baystate Law Group on behalf of Tracy Laroque. The case is 4:23-cv-40033, Laroque v. US Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee c/o PHH Mortgage Corp.

Real Estate

March 27, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Tracy Laroque

defendants

US Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee c/o PHH Mortgage Corp.

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action