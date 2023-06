New Suit - Consumer

Colgate-Palmolive, a maker of home and personal care products, was sued Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Kralovec, Jambois & Schwartz on behalf of Emily Larmon, contends that the plaintiff sustained bodily injuries due to the defendant's alleged bacterial contaminated Fabuloso product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04198, Larmon v. Colgate-Palmolive Company.

June 29, 2023, 3:39 PM

Emily Larmon

Colgate-Palmolive Company

