Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Gulfport Energy Corp. to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Bordas & Bordas on behalf of Rebecca Larkins, who contends that the defendant breached a lease agreement by allegedly reducing her oil and gas royalties for gathering, sorting and separating services. The case is 2:23-cv-01869, Larkins v. Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Energy

June 07, 2023, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Larkins

defendants

Gulfport Energy Corporation

defendant counsels

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract