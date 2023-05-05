Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Blue Williams LLC and Smith Parker Elliott on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against SDP Manufacturing and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Patrick Daniel Law on behalf of Glenn Larkins and Rhonda Larkins, pursues claims that Glenn Larkins was injured when a defective ‘EZ Hauler’ machine manufactured by SDP fell upon him. The case is 4:23-cv-01687, Larkins et al v. S.D.P. Manufacturing, Inc. et al.
Energy
May 05, 2023, 7:01 PM
Plaintiffs
- Glenn Larkins
- Rhonda Larkins
defendants
- CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC
- CTE, LLC dba Custom Truck One Source
- CTE, LLC dba Hi-Tech Crane/CTE, Custom Truck & Equipment, LLC and Utility One Source
- Ctec Holding Co., LLC
- Ctec Holdings, LLC
- Ctec, Inc.
- Custom Truck & Equipment, LLC dba Custom Truck One Source
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. formerly known as Nesco Holdings II, Inc. and Nesco L.L.C. Dba Nesco Rentals, Nesco Specialty Rentals and Nesco Sales and Rentals
- S.D.P. Manufacturing, Inc.
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims