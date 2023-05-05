Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Blue Williams LLC and Smith Parker Elliott on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against SDP Manufacturing and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Patrick Daniel Law on behalf of Glenn Larkins and Rhonda Larkins, pursues claims that Glenn Larkins was injured when a defective ‘EZ Hauler’ machine manufactured by SDP fell upon him. The case is 4:23-cv-01687, Larkins et al v. S.D.P. Manufacturing, Inc. et al.

Energy

May 05, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Glenn Larkins

Rhonda Larkins

defendants

CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC

CTE, LLC dba Custom Truck One Source

CTE, LLC dba Hi-Tech Crane/CTE, Custom Truck & Equipment, LLC and Utility One Source

Ctec Holding Co., LLC

Ctec Holdings, LLC

Ctec, Inc.

Custom Truck & Equipment, LLC dba Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. formerly known as Nesco Holdings II, Inc. and Nesco L.L.C. Dba Nesco Rentals, Nesco Specialty Rentals and Nesco Sales and Rentals

S.D.P. Manufacturing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Blue Williams, Llp

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims