Who Got The Work

Daniel W. Halston of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr has entered an appearance for Pegasystems Inc. and the company's CEO and COO in a pending shareholders derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 21 in Massachusetts District Court by Rigrodsky Law and Matorin Law Office on behalf of Mary Larkin, accuses the defendants of failing to publicly disclose that Pegasystems was being sued by a competitor for the theft of trade secrets in violation of SEC reporting requirements. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul G. Levenson, is 1:22-cv-11985, Larkin v. Gyenes et al.

Technology

January 05, 2023, 7:36 AM