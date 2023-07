Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Husch Blackwell on Wednesday removed a pregnancy-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Roadrunner Transportation Services Inc. and Tricia Wellener to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Vogel Law on behalf of a customer service representative who claims that she was wrongfully terminated while on medical leave. The case is 5:23-cv-01473, Laris v. Roadrunner Transportation Services, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 27, 2023, 5:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Vernizy Laris

defendants

Roadrunner Transportation Services, Inc.

Tricia Wellener

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination