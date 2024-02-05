Fowler White Burnett shareholder Laurie A. Thompson has entered an appearance for Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Dec. 20 in Florida Southern District Court by Pollard PLLC on behalf of a service technician who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for his work-related back injury. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, is 0:23-cv-62382, Larios v. Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US, Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
February 05, 2024, 7:58 AM