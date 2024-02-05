Who Got The Work

Fowler White Burnett shareholder Laurie A. Thompson has entered an appearance for Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Dec. 20 in Florida Southern District Court by Pollard PLLC on behalf of a service technician who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for his work-related back injury. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, is 0:23-cv-62382, Larios v. Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 05, 2024, 7:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Johann Larios

Plaintiffs

Pollard PLLC

Jonathan Pollard

defendants

Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US, Inc.

Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US, Inc.

defendant counsels

Taylor Day, P.A.

Fowler White Burnett

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA