Larger Firms Lag Their Smaller Counterparts in Adopting Clou...

News From Law.com

By now, it's no secret that the pandemic years have changed the way legal, along with most other industries, use technology. These days, firms are using more virtual communication tools than ever, and are relying on cloud technology to share documents with users in various locations. However, the executive summary of the ILTA's Technology Survey 2022 released Wednesday points at certain shifts in the types of technology used in different law firms. While many law firms are becoming more comfortable with cloud-based tools, for instance, the transition is being led by small and midsized firms.

August 25, 2022, 9:00 AM