New Suit - Contract

Sales advisor Large Practice Sales LLC filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Joseph M. Vitagliano and his orthodontics business on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid transaction fees for the sale of the business, was brought by Norton Rose Fulbright. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06040, Large Practice Sales LLC v. Vitagliano et al.

Business Services

October 07, 2022, 7:16 PM