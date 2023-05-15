Large Lateral Moves Are Raising the Competitive Ante for Law...

News From Law.com

When Paul Hastings recruited a 43-lawyer restructuring team from Stroock, chair Frank Lopez called it "one of those unicorn situations that happens once in a decade in the legal market." Yet in post-pandemic hindsight, the Am Law 50 firm's eye-catching move appears to have been at the front end of a wave of ever-growing group departures involving professionals in different cities. Less than one year later, a 44-person cybersecurity team from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith roughly matched the Stroock departure by relocating to Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete in 17 different cities.

Legal Services

May 15, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /