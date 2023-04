Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Richard Harris Law Firm on behalf of Gloria Ruth Largaespada, Irene Largaespada and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-00609, Largaespada et al v. Abdukarimov et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 20, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Gloria Ruth Largaespada

Irene Largaespada

Jose Orlando Largaespada

Roger Largaespada

Plaintiffs

Richard Harris Law Firm

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Bxt, Inc.

Inkas, LLC

Oxos, LLC

Vokhidzmon Abdukarimov

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision