Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman & Dicker on Wednesday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Clear Blue Insurance Co. to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Insurance Litigation Group on behalf of Aurelio Lares and Isela Lares, who claim failure to provide coverage for significant property damage caused by Hurricane Sally. The case is 3:23-cv-09261, Lares et al v. CLEAR Blue Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 03, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Aurelio Lares

Isela Lares

defendants

CLEAR Blue Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute