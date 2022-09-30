Who Got The Work

J. Gregory Deis, Jed Wolf Glickstein, Elaine Liu and Nancy G. Ross from Mayer Brown have entered appearances for Marmon Holdings Inc. and other defendants in a pending ERISA class action. The complaint, filed Aug. 16 in Illinois Northern District Court by Capozzi Adler P.C., accuses the defendants of failing to objectively and adequately review the Marmon employees’ retirement plan's investment portfolio with due care to ensure that each investment option was prudent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey, is 1:22-cv-04332, Lard et al v. Marmon Holdings, Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 11:36 AM