New Suit - Class Action

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, was hit with a privacy class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Bradley / Grombacher and The Lyon Firm, accuses Meta of circumventing Apple privacy controls with software code that opens third-party URLs through the company's in-app browsers instead of the user's default browser. According to the suit, the conduct amounts to undisclosed and nonconsensual tracking in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act and other laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05426, Larch- Miller v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

September 23, 2022, 1:17 AM